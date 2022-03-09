Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 21493.23 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 261.20 points or 1.23% today to 21493.23


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 1.26% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 15.38% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.51% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.62% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 270.39 points or 1.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:44pADRs End Higher; Deutsche Post, Heineken Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 21493.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.43% Higher at 113900.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.17% Higher at 53911.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 87226.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.81% to 90.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pTSX notches 3-week high as Shopify leads rebound in tech shares
RE
05:13pTSX notches 3-week high as Shopify leads rebound in tech shares
RE
04:45pTech, financials lead resurgent Wall St as oil plunges
RE
04:24pMsci's all-country world index closes up 2.6%, best single-day p…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Tech, financials lead resurgent Wall St as oil plunges
4Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
5Analyst recommandations: Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvi..

HOT NEWS