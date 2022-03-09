S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 21493.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 261.20 points or 1.23% today to 21493.23

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 1.26% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Off 1.26% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 15.38% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.51% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.62% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 270.39 points or 1.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1736ET