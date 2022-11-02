Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.23% Lower at 19277.01 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 240.70 points or 1.23% today to 19277.01


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.72% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 12.72% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.88% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.72% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.88% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1945.83 points or 9.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1732ET

HOT NEWS