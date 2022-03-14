Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.31% Lower at 21180.78 -- Data Talk

03/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 281.05 points or 1.31% today to 21180.78


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 400.92 points or 1.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 2.70% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Off 2.70% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 13.70% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.96% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 3.10% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 42.06 points or 0.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1741ET

