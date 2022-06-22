Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.32% Lower at 19004.04 -- Data Talk

06/22/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 253.25 points or 1.32% today to 19004.04


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 13.96% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.39% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 5.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.96% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.39% from its 2022 closing low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 2218.80 points or 10.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1736ET

