S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.32% Lower at 19004.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 253.25 points or 1.32% today to 19004.04
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Down eight of the past 11 trading days
--Off 13.96% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 0.39% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 5.75% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.96% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 0.39% from its 2022 closing low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 8.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 2218.80 points or 10.45%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-22-22 1736ET