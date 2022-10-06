S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.33% Lower at 18979.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 256.08 points or 1.33% today to 18979.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 391.98 points or 2.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.67% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.67% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2243.83 points or 10.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

