S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 19183.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 253.15 points or 1.34% today to 19183.63
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 13.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Up 1.34% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 4.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 7.46%
--Year-to-date it is down 2039.21 points or 9.61%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-20-22 1724ET