S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 19183.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 253.15 points or 1.34% today to 19183.63

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 13.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.34% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 4.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.15% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.34% from its 2022 closing low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 2039.21 points or 9.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1724ET