S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 21184.95 -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 279.67 points or 1.34% today to 21184.95


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 492.73 points or 2.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 4.09% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 4.09% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 9.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.09% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.12% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 37.89 points or 0.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1735ET

