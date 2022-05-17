S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 20491.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 284.60 points or 1.41% today to 20491.01

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 791.96 points or 4.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Off 7.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 7.23% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 19417.03 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 5.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.23% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.02% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 731.83 points or 3.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1737ET