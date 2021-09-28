S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.41% Lower at 20174.14 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 289.28 points or 1.41% today to 20174.14
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 3.11% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 29.48% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 24.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.11% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 16.36% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%
--Year-to-date it is up 2740.78 points or 15.72%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-28-21 1731ET