S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.41% Lower at 20174.14 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 289.28 points or 1.41% today to 20174.14

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.11% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 29.48% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 16.36% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 2740.78 points or 15.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1731ET