S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.49% Higher at 19254.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 281.88 points or 1.49% today to 19254.56
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 12.82% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 12.82% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.05% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 4.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.82% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.08%
--Year-to-date it is down 1968.28 points or 9.27%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-27-22 1736ET