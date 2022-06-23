S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.51% Lower at 18717.12 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 286.92 points or 1.51% today to 18717.12

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 540.17 points or 2.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 15.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 15.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 7.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.26% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 2505.72 points or 11.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

