S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 20690.81 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 321.08 points or 1.53% today to 20690.81


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1328.01 points or 6.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.28% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 7.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.71% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 532.03 points or 2.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1746ET

