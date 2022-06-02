Log in
  Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 21031.81 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 318.09 points or 1.54% today to 21031.81


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 4.78% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 4.78% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.77% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.77% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 191.03 points or 0.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1748ET

