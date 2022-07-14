S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 18329.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 286.13 points or 1.54% today to 18329.06

--Largest one-day point decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 734.11 points or 3.85% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 17.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.02% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 2893.78 points or 13.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1745ET