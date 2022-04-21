S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 21650.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 347.97 points or 1.58% today to 21650.41

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 368.41 points or 1.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 1.98% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.98% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 427.57 points or 2.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

