Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 21650.41 -- Data Talk

04/21/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 347.97 points or 1.58% today to 21650.41


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 368.41 points or 1.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 1.98% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.98% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 427.57 points or 2.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 93.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pGap cuts quarterly sales forecast on challenges at Old Navy; brand head departs
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 21650.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.05% Lower at 53267.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.15% Lower at 91496.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pADRs Lower, ABB Trades Actively on Earnings
DJ
05:02pWall Streets ends down, oil gains as Powell suggests aggressive Fed policy
RE
04:53pTSX posts biggest decline in three months as investors reduce risk
RE
04:47pTSX posts biggest decline in three months as investors reduce risk
RE
04:47pTSX posts biggest decline in three months as investors reduce risk
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Somfy : Sales for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year

HOT NEWS