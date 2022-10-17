S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.61% Higher at 18621.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 294.67 points or 1.61% today to 18621.02

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 15.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.28% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 2601.82 points or 12.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1730ET