  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.61% Lower at 19344.25 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 316.06 points or 1.61% today to 19344.25


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 12.42% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.42% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.42% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.25% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 1878.59 points or 8.85%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1737ET

