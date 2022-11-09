S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.61% Lower at 19344.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 316.06 points or 1.61% today to 19344.25
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Off 12.42% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 12.42% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 9.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.42% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 6.25% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.42%
--Year-to-date it is down 1878.59 points or 8.85%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
