S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.63% Lower at 19512.90 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 323.22 points or 1.63% today to 19512.90


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 659.44 points or 3.27% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 11.66% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 11.66% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.66% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.46% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 1709.94 points or 8.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS