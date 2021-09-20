Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.64% Lower at 20154.54 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 335.82 points or 1.64% today to 20154.54

--Largest one day point decline since Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 539.25 points or 2.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 3.20% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 29.36% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.20% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 16.25% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 2721.18 points or 15.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1725ET

