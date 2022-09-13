S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 19645.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 341.83 points or 1.71% today to 19645.40

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.06% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.06% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.06% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 1577.44 points or 7.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

