Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 19645.40 -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 341.83 points or 1.71% today to 19645.40


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.06% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.06% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.06% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 1577.44 points or 7.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.38% to 101.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 19645.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 47039.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.22% Lower at 142941.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:53pStocks tumble, dollar rallies as soaring U.S. inflation implies an aggressive Fed
RE
04:52pADRs End Lower; VNET, Oatly Trade Actively
DJ
04:41pAnalysis-Wall St outlook darkens as grim inflation report tees up more Fed hawkishness
RE
04:30pNASDAQ Composite Falls 5.16% to 11633.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 4.32% to 3932.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS