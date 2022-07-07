S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.78% Higher at 19063.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 333.51 points or 1.78% today to 19063.17

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2159.67 points or 10.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1736ET