S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 18937.71 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 342.09 points or 1.84% today to 18937.71

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 608.65 points or 3.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 14.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.32% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.26% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.32% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 2285.13 points or 10.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1744ET