S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.86% Higher at 18648.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 341.01 points or 1.86% today to 18648.92
--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak
--Off 15.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 7.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.53%
--Year-to-date it is down 2573.92 points or 12.13%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-28-22 1732ET