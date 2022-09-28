Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.86% Higher at 18648.92 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 341.01 points or 1.86% today to 18648.92


--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.57% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.86% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 2573.92 points or 12.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1732ET

