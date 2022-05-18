S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.90% Lower at 20101.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 389.63 points or 1.90% today to 20101.38

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 8.99% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 52-week low of 19417.03 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 3.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.99% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 1121.46 points or 5.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1736ET