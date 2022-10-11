S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.97% Lower at 18216.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 366.45 points or 1.97% today to 18216.68

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1154.31 points or 5.96% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 17.52% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.52% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 10.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.52% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 3006.16 points or 14.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-11-22 1732ET