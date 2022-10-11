S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.97% Lower at 18216.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 366.45 points or 1.97% today to 18216.68
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 1154.31 points or 5.96% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 17.52% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021
--Off 17.52% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Down 10.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.52% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%
--Year-to-date it is down 3006.16 points or 14.16%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-22 1732ET