S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.24% Higher at 18613.63 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 407.35 points or 2.24% today to 18613.63


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.73% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.73% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.24% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.73% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.24% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 2609.21 points or 12.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1728ET

