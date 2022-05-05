S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.31% Lower at 20696.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 488.78 points or 2.31% today to 20696.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 6.30% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.30% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.31% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 7.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.30% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 526.67 points or 2.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

