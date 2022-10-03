S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 18881.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 436.97 points or 2.37% today to 18881.19

--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, April 17, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 439.35 points or 2.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.52% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 14.52% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.52% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2341.65 points or 11.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1725ET