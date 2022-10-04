Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.59% Higher at 19370.99 -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 489.80 points or 2.59% today to 19370.99


--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, April 6, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 929.15 points or 5.04% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point gain since Wednesday, April 8, 2020

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.30% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 12.30% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.30% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.81% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1851.85 points or 8.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1728ET

