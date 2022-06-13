S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.63% Lower at 19742.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 532.26 points or 2.63% today to 19742.56

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1185.65 points or 5.67% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 10.62% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 10.62% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.22% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 2.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.62% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.22% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 1480.28 points or 6.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

