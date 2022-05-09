S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 3.07% Lower at 19999.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 633.59 points or 3.07% today to 19999.69

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1185.26 points or 5.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 3.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.45% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 1223.15 points or 5.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

