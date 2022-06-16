S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 3.10% Lower at 19004.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 607.50 points or 3.10% today to 19004.06
--Largest one day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 13.96% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 1, 2021
--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Down 5.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.96% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 8.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 2218.78 points or 10.45%
