S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 3.34% Higher at 19990.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 646.11 points or 3.34% today to 19990.36

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 6, 2020

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 1232.48 points or 5.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1744ET