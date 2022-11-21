S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 19977.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 3.78 points or 0.02% today to 19977.13

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.55% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.55% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.55% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 1245.71 points or 5.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1733ET