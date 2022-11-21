Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 19977.13 -- Data Talk

11/21/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 3.78 points or 0.02% today to 19977.13


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.55% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.55% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.55% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 1245.71 points or 5.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1733ET

Latest news
05:59pInfinity Q founder, once claiming $3 billion assets, pleads guilty to fraud
RE
05:59pLink Media Outdoor Announces the Acquisition of Elevation Outdoor in Knoxville, TN
BU
05:58pBrazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
RE
05:58pCrypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
RE
05:56pBluescope Steel : 2022 AGM update
PU
05:56pVior : MD&A - Sep 30, 2022
PU
05:56pVior : Financial Statements - Sep 30, 2022
PU
05:56pJpmorgan Global Growth & Income : Shareholder Circular
PU
05:55pDisney says returning CEO Iger to get $1 million base salary
RE
05:55pU.S. Army's weapons contract reviews accelerate to replace Ukraine aid
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS