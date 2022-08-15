S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20180.60 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 0.79 point or 0.004% today to 20180.60

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 602.30 points or 3.08% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 8.63% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 8.63% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.10% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.10% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 1042.24 points or 4.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1736ET