S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20191.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 8.23 points or 0.04% today to 20191.66

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 139.41 points or 0.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.02% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.02% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 29.59% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.02% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 16.47% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2758.30 points or 15.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1727ET