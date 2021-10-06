S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20191.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 8.23 points or 0.04% today to 20191.66
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 139.41 points or 0.70% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 3.02% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Off 3.02% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 29.59% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 22.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.02% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 16.47% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 2758.30 points or 15.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
