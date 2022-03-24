S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 21937.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 5.71 points or 0.03% today to 21937.89

--Third highest close in history

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.62% from its record close of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 17.62% from its 52-week low of 18651.10 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 17.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2022 closing high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 6.78% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 715.05 points or 3.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1755ET