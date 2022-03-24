Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 21937.89 -- Data Talk

03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 5.71 points or 0.03% today to 21937.89


--Third highest close in history

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.62% from its record close of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 17.62% from its 52-week low of 18651.10 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 17.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2022 closing high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 6.78% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 715.05 points or 3.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1755ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 21937.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 119052.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.22% Higher at 55829.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 91.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Mariupol widow says husband would be alive if he had made it to aid line
RE
05:39pFour weeks of war scar Russia's economy
RE
05:30pADRs End Higher; China Eastern Airlines Traded Actively
DJ
05:15pToronto market ends slightly higher as cannabis shares jump
RE
05:14pToronto market ends slightly higher as cannabis shares jump
RE
04:50pWall St resumes rally, led by Nasdaq as chipmakers soar
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2021
5WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..

HOT NEWS