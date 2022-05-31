S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.16% Lower at 20729.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 32.66 points or 0.16% this month to 20729.34
--Down for two consecutive months
--Down 1160.82 points or 5.30% over the last two months
--Largest two month point decline since April 2020
--Largest two month percentage decline since Oct. 2020
--Today it is down 190.06 points or 0.91%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak
--Off 6.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 6.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.23% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Rose 3.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.15% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.23% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 493.50 points or 2.33%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-31-22 1736ET