S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.59% Lower at 21098.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 124.55 points or 0.59% this month to 21098.29

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is up 356.54 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 554.18 points or 2.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.08% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.25% from its 52-week low of 17692.45 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Rose 19.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 2.70% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 124.55 points or 0.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1742ET