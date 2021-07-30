S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.61% Higher at 20287.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 122.22 points or 0.61% this month to 20287.80
--Up for six consecutive months
--Up 2950.78 points or 17.02% over the last six months
--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021
--Longest winning streak since April 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight months
--Up eight of the past nine months
--This week it is up 99.37 points or 0.49%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 302.26 points or 1.51% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 23.98 points or 0.12%
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 0.12% from its record close of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 30.21% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 25.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 17.02% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 2854.44 points or 16.37%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-30-21 1726ET