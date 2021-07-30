S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.61% Higher at 20287.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 122.22 points or 0.61% this month to 20287.80

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 2950.78 points or 17.02% over the last six months

--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since April 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up 99.37 points or 0.49%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 302.26 points or 1.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 23.98 points or 0.12%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.12% from its record close of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 30.21% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 20311.78 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 17.02% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2854.44 points or 16.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1726ET