S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 1.45% Higher at 20582.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 295.14 points or 1.45% this month to 20582.94

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up for seven consecutive months

--Up 3245.92 points or 18.72% over the last seven months

--Largest seven month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Longest winning streak since April 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight months

--Up nine of the past 10 months

--Today it is down 12.03 points or 0.06%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 61.70 points or 0.30% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.30% from its record close of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 32.11% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.30% from its 2021 closing high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 18.72% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3149.58 points or 18.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

