S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 1.45% Higher at 20582.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 295.14 points or 1.45% this month to 20582.94
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021
--Up for seven consecutive months
--Up 3245.92 points or 18.72% over the last seven months
--Largest seven month point and percentage gain since May 2021
--Longest winning streak since April 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight months
--Up nine of the past 10 months
--Today it is down 12.03 points or 0.06%
--Fourth highest close in history
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 61.70 points or 0.30% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 0.30% from its record close of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Up 32.11% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.30% from its 2021 closing high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Up 18.72% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 3149.58 points or 18.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
