S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 1.84% Lower at 19330.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 362.11 points or 1.84% this month to 19330.81

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down four of the past five months

--Today it is down 182.09 points or 0.93%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 841.53 points or 4.17% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 12.48% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 12.48% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.48% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1892.03 points or 8.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

