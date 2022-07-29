S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 4.41% Higher at 19692.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 831.56 points or 4.41% this month to 19692.92

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Snaps a three-month losing streak

--This week it is up 710.00 points or 3.74%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1298.47 points or 7.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 236.21 points or 1.21%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 720.24 points or 3.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 10.84% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 10.84% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.44% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.84% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.44% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1529.92 points or 7.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1738ET