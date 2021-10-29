S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 4.82% Higher at 21037.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 966.82 points or 4.82% this month to 21037.07

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Up 10 of the past 12 months

--Today it is down 160.46 points or 0.76%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.16% from its record close of 21284.84 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 21284.84 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 35.02% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 35.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2021 closing high of 21284.84 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 21.34% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3603.71 points or 20.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1723ET