S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 5.15% Lower at 20762.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 1128.16 points or 5.15% this month to 20762.00

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 424.38 points or 2.00%

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 1243.94 points or 5.65% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down 359.06 points or 1.70%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 6.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.66% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 8.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.00% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 460.84 points or 2.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1738ET