S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 13.84% Lower at 18861.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 3028.80 points or 13.84% this quarter to 18861.36

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2020

--Snaps a two-quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 1867.98 points or 9.01%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Down for three consecutive months

--Today it is down 217.28 points or 1.14%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 396.96 points or 2.06% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.61% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 14.61% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.77% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2361.48 points or 11.13%

