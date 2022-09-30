S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 2.21% Lower at 18444.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 417.14 points or 2.21% this quarter to 18444.22

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 3445.94 points or 15.74% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point decline since the 4th quarter 2008

--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2020

--This month it is down 886.59 points or 4.59%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 1248.70 points or 6.34% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--This week it is down 36.76 points or 0.20%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1329.12 points or 6.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 30, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2.38 points or 0.01%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 16.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2778.62 points or 13.09%

