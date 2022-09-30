Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 2.21% Lower at 18444.22 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 417.14 points or 2.21% this quarter to 18444.22


--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 3445.94 points or 15.74% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point decline since the 4th quarter 2008

--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2020

--This month it is down 886.59 points or 4.59%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 1248.70 points or 6.34% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--This week it is down 36.76 points or 0.20%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1329.12 points or 6.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 30, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2.38 points or 0.01%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 16.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2778.62 points or 13.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1732ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pTSX ends flat in volatile trade, gold stocks gain
RE
05:33pWall St Week Ahead-Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
RE
05:33pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 57.28% Higher at 139115.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 6.10% Lower at 44626.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 2.21% Lower at 18444.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:11pUK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control -The Telegraph
RE
04:46pU.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3
RE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 4.11% This Quarter to 10575.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills

HOT NEWS