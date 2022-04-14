S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.09% Lower at 21855.70 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 18.65 points or 0.09% this week to 21855.70

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 150.24 points or 0.68% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 25, 2022

--Today it is up 17.68 points or 0.08%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 140.29 points or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.05% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 1.05% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.84% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.05% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.38% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 632.86 points or 2.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1743ET