Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.11% Lower at 19449.81 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 21.38 points or 0.11% this week to 19449.81


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 208.59 points or 1.08%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.94% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.94% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.94% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1773.03 points or 8.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1734ET

Latest news
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 102.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 2.07% to $1.1377 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.58% to 146.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pMillicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
05:39pAdvent Technologies Announces the Appointment of Von McConnell to its Board of Directors
BU
05:36pTrump ally Patel confirms talking to grand jury in Trump documents probe
RE
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.11% Lower at 19449.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.25% Higher at 51173.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 151263.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
3Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS