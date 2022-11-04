S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.11% Lower at 19449.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 21.38 points or 0.11% this week to 19449.81

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 208.59 points or 1.08%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.94% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.94% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.94% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.83% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1773.03 points or 8.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1734ET