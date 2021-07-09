Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at 20257.95 -- Data Talk

07/09/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 31.84 points or 0.16% this week to 20257.95

--Up 14 of the past 19 weeks

--Today it is up 196.74 points or 0.98%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.21% from its record close of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 30.02% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.21% from its 2021 closing high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 16.85% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 2824.59 points or 16.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1740ET

HOT NEWS